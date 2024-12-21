The Accra High Court's Land Division has issued an interim injunction against the operators of Polo Beach Club, Spartan Ives Limited, from encroaching on Labadi Beach Hotel's property.

The injunction, granted on December 19, 2024, follows legal proceedings initiated by Hotel Investments (Ghana) Limited, the owners of the Labadi Beach Hotel, to reclaim their encroached land.

Labadi Beach Hotel secures interim injunction against Polo Beach Club from using its beachfront property

The court's order prohibits Spartan Ives Limited and other affiliates from trespassing on the 0.54 acres of Lababdi Beach Hotel's exclusive.

This prohibits Spartan Ives from using the property as a car park, pathway or event venue.

The court also prohibited the Polo Beach Club from operating or hosting events on the hotel's land or adjoining restricted areas.

Spartan Ives has also been prohibited from utilising the beachfront adjacent to the hotel's property in breach of the lease agreement dated November 27, 1990.

The injunction, which will remain in effect for 10 days, warns the defendants of potential contempt proceedings should they fail to adhere to its terms.

The legal move demonstrates Labadi Beach Hoteel's commitment to protecting its assets from encroachment.

The supporting affidavits submitted by the hotel's legal team, led by David Eduaful, stress the importance of safeguarding its rights and preserving its reputation as Ghana's premier 5-star beach resort.

