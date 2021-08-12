Taiwan's Taipei Financial Centre referred to as Taipei 101 was the tallest building in the world until the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The building during its construction was worked on by 12,000 workers Photo Credit: Guiseppe Cacace

Source: UGC

Construction works on Burj Khalfa began on 21 September 2004 and was wrapped up on 1 October 2009 spanning a period of 5 years, Guinness World Records reports.

YEN.com.gh presents some facts about the building that sits at an incredible height of 518 metres tall, 10 metres taller than Taipei.

1. It holds 6 height-related records

Guinness World Records recognized Burj Khalifa with 6 other height-related achievements aside from its known world's tallest building status.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Some of the height-related records the Burj Khalifa holds include the tallest elevator in a building (504 m; 1,654 ft), most floors in a building (163), the highest restaurant from ground level (441.3 m; 1,447 ft 10 in) and the highest outdoor observation deck.

2. It has the longest elevator in the world

My Modern Met states that the Burj Khalifa has on record the longest elevators.

It can take a user up the outrageous 140 floors at a remarkable speed of 140 floors per second.

3. About 10, 000 persons are at the Burj at any given time

It is said that at any given time one visits the edifice, there are usually 10,000 persons in it.

The building has the capacity to hold 35,000 persons per day as people live and work in it. Talk about a city inside a city!

4. It won't be the tallest building in the world for so long

The Burj Khalifa won't remain at the top for long as there is another edifice under construction looking to take over.

My Modern Net reports that Saudi Arabia's Jedda Tower which is under construction will be at a height of 1,000 meters upon completion.

Lady stands on the world's tallest building for advert

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a pretty air hostess had stood on top of the world's tallest building in a mind-boggling advert.

She was holding up signs with a message meant to signify how the airline felt on top of the world after some good news.

A video shared by Emirates on Instagram revealed the team tasked with the job of helping the lady up there had to undertake rigorous planning and a strict safety protocol.

Source: Yen.com.gh