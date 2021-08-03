Cristiano Ronaldo splashed a staggering £6.5million on a Lisbon penthouse and later constructed a glass gazebo at the rooftop

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has been ordered to demolish the attachment or submit a legalisation process

He has been issued a 15-day ultimatum amid reports that only a legalisation process can extend the deadline for 30 days

Cristiano Ronaldo has been issued a 15-day ultimatum to bring down the rooftop glass gazebo he constructed at his £6.5million Lisbon penthouse, SunSport reports.

Reports from Portugal say the 36-year-old has been ordered to demolish the gazebo or submit a legalization process.

He was presented with the two options on July 21 over the illegal construction and only a legalisation process would see the deadline extended by 30 days.

Cristiano Ronaldo handed 15-day untimatum to demolish penhouse gazebo in Lisbon. Photo: Harry Langer

Source: Getty Images

It was further gathered that the situation will not be immediately resolved even if Ronaldo opts for legalisation, a Lisbon City Council source told TVi24 via The Sun.

Following the development, the disgruntled architect of the building Jose Mateus, said:

"He bought an apartment in the Castilho 203 building, whose architecture was designed by ARX, a studio that I founded with my brother Nuno in 1991 and which bases his work, like CR7, on extreme dedication, very high levels of demand, very hard daily work.

"Watching the ignoble disrespect and defilement of our work, of our architecture, without the cumulative consent of architects, neighbours and without a project approved by the CML, building in the beautiful 'old way' a marquee on the crown of the building, is something which I'm not going to watch stopped.”

Cristiano Ronaldo desperate to leave Juventus?

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to leave Italian side Juventus to return to former club Real Madrid of Spain.

The 36-year-old returned to Turin joining his teammates for pre-season activities and also linked up with new manager Max Allegri.

Although Juventus officials want the five-time Ballon d’Or winner to remain at the club for one more season, Ronaldo is reportedly willing to leave amid PSG interests.

It was gathered that Kylian Mbappe’s situation could be the key decider to Ronaldo’s future. If the Frenchman leaves PSG to join Real Madrid, then Ronaldo might head to the French capital as replacement.

However, Mbappe’s possible move to Spain remains a complicated one and him staying back at PSG could see Ronaldo return to Santiago Bernabeu.

Messi returns to Barcelona

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Lionel Messi made a brief appearance in Barcelona on Wednesday, July 28 as he continues his summer holiday.

The 34-year-old has been without a club since his last contract with the Catalans expired at the start of this month.

While all parties are working endlessly to see the Camp Nou outfit re-sign the attacker before the start of the new season, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has continued to enjoy his break.

Source: Yen.com.gh