“God Is Great”: Mzansi Woman Celebrates Getting a Job and Praises the Almighty

Bulumko Govuza is another woman who raced to social media to share the news of her employment status and thank God

The bubbly woman, Bulumko, took to Twitter to share the news with her followers and says despite the strained economical climate, God favoured her

South Africans are happy for her and one person said the news would come as a huge relief to many unemployed people

Despite the strained economic climate due to the raging coronavirus pandemic, one lucky woman just got a job. Bulumko Govuza took to Twitter to break the good news and praise God.

The financial graduate is receiving all the positive messages for her achievement but she didn’t mention the company that offered this opportunity. @Wisebee91 is a BCom in finance degree holder and she is visibly delighted to have landed a job.

The stunning woman wrote on social media:

“I got a job! Despite the economical climate!!! Got is great!!!”

Another South African lady is celebrated for landing a job. Image: @BulumkoGovuza/Facebook

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post reads:

@Noob2389 said:

“Great stuff. Now you don't have to complain that you are unemployed. You can start complaining how you are a wage slave being exploited by capitalists and start striking for wage increases.”

@Wisebee91 said:

"Haha, I think I'm gonna be grateful for the next 10 years without complaint.”

@GazuC25 said:

“This brings back a little hope to us (unemployed gang).”

@ThuliZulu said:

“God is too good. Congrats!”

@Wisebee91 said:

"Say that again. I'm lucky therefore I will be the best I can be... truly grateful."

@MillyChild7 said:

“Congratulations and we bless the name of the Lord.”

@Siya_Ntanzi said:

“Congratulations and all the best.”

@Millyzana said:

“Congratulations.”

Bravery and faith: Woman takes a chance and it pays off, gets a permanent job

In a related article, YEN News published that one brave South African woman is a living testament that having faith and taking risks could open doors for you.

@_Mamthii says she took huge risks when she quit her job, travelled to Gauteng and signed a six-month contract. The bubbly woman says the contract was set to expire at the end of this month but she is now a permanent employee with an unnamed “amazing” company.

Despite not giving all the details about the nature of her job, it is evident that she did well to impress her bosses but also credited God.

@Ntsika147 said: “I have lived my whole life on this scripture. I'm sometimes even afraid to ask for some stuff that I know am not ready for because I don't remember praying for something and not receiving it.”

Source: Yen