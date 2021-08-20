Reports have made the rounds on social media of celebrity couple, Paul and Anita Okoye, getting set to part ways

The report gained prominence on social media after what appeared to be their divorce papers leaked on the internet

The couple have yet to deny or accept the claims but fans have already reacted to the news in different ways

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

There appears to be trouble in the paradise of celebrity couple, Paul Okoye of PSquare and his wife, Anita.

Reports recently made the rounds on social media that the couple were parting ways after what appeared to be their divorce papers leaked online.

In a legal document sighted by Legit.ng on the social media space, it was gathered that Anita had filed for divorce from her husband.

Paul Okoye and wife Anita reportedly part ways. Photos: @iamkingrudy, @anita_okoye

Source: UGC

The leaked document also stated that the couple was parting ways due to irreconcilable differences.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

See below:

In a leaked document it was gathered that Anita had filed for divorce from Paul Okoye. Photo: @pulsenigeria247

Source: Instagram

The couple however have not acknowledged the reports making the rounds. A look through Anita’s page also indicates that she has been out of the country for a while with their three children.

Fans react to reports of Paul Okoye and Anita’s divorce

Soon after the leaked documents made the rounds on social media, members of the online community had different things to say about it.

A number of people were upset by the news while others wondered what could have gone wrong.

Read some of their comments below:

_Kayat__:

“Obviously someone working in d court, or with their lawyers or family /friends doesn’t understand the meaning of privacy. They are the one to announce their divorce if they want not this.”

Oluwaseunsakaba4:

“The person who put dis out is a snitch..this shld be confidential......”

Goodemma1280:

“Shuooo. As e get money reach too.”

Miss_chigoo:

“Na wahala oh.”

Lindaclems:

“You can’t stay with your brother, you can’t also stay with your wife ‍♀️.”

Olayinka_lloyd:

“No more for better for worse. No more till death do us part. The world is going crazy.”

Nawa o.

Tonto Dikeh's newfound boo Prince Kpokpogri embroiled in scandal after viral audio

Top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh’s newfound relationship with Delta state politician, Prince Kpokpogri, is currently making headlines on social media over new development.

It all started when a controversial anonymous blog, Gist Lover, claimed that Kpokpogri is cheating on the actress with several other women and also bad mouths her at different opportunities.

To buttress their claims, Gist Lover released an audio of a conversation allegedly between Prince Kpokpogri and another lady.

During the chat, Kpokpogri was heard agreeing that he slept with other women. The voice credited to him was also heard complaining about Tonto’s incessant smoking and drinking because he did not like it.

Source: Yen