A proud family decided to stand together with their ailing family member who is fighting cancer and they really showed her beautiful love as she lost her hair due to chemotherapy

In a video that is going viral on social media, the mother says her son and husband are fully behind her as they also shaved their hair to sympathize with her

The emotional video has attracted massive reactions and attention on Instagram and TikTok and Briefly News selected a few touching comments

A proud son is a hit on social networking platforms after supporting his mother who is suffering from cancer. The guy, who owns a salon, decided to support her mom in her battle with cancer and he is receiving praise.

The brave mother's son and husband are now fully behind her in shaving off their hair and the clip is seriously going viral on TikTok.

YEN.com.gh hit the comments section of the short video to pick up a few supportive reactions from the clip. The woman captioned her post:

“When your is the owner of the barber shop and he is the one who helps you in this stage and also supports you.”

A Puerto Rican family is a hit on social media. Image: @Brenda_Burgos/Instagram

Source: UGC

The post reads:

@Melba said:

“Lord Jesus we ask for divine healing. Show her Lord.”

@Jon said:

“Did this with my mom and she passed on three weeks later.”

@User7327 said:

“Absolutely beautiful, may God bless your family.”

@Alabama Barker said:

“I wish you the best in your journey.”

@Tita_Rosado said:

“Waoo I cried with you, everything in life has a purpose, you are a warrior, the last thing we lose is hope, God bless you always.”

@Jramos said:

“Raising a cry to Heaven for your health, declaring healing and trusting that all is well. Head high, new strength every day that God is in control.”

Source: Yen