The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) has exonerated Reverend Victor Kusi Boateng over claims he holds two passports with two different names.

CHRAJ, in a report, said Boateng holds one passport with the name Kwabena Adu Gyamfi and has never been issued a passport with the name Kusi-Boateng as claimed by Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the North Tongu MP.

"The claim of conflict of interest relating to [Boateng] is without merit based on the results of the investigations," CHRAJ concluded.

Boateng was facing a possible three-year jail term if found guilty of possessing multiple identities.

Ablakwa’s petition also alleged a transfer of GH¢2.6 million in cash from the National Cathedral Secretariat to JNS Talent Centre Limited, owned by Boateng under his secondary identity, Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

The MP Boateng has 15 companies, eight of which are registered under Kwabena Adu Gyamfi.

However, the commission in the report said no service was rendered by the JNS Talent Centre Limited.

It explained that Boateng offered to pay contractors for the National Cathedral because, at the time, it was not in good financial standing.

Boateng had advanced payments to contractors working on the National Cathedral project when the Secretariat faced financial challenges.

Boateng is the secretary to the board of trustees of the National Cathedral project.

Boateng seeks injunction against Ablakwa

Ablakwa has been on a crusade to uncover malfeasance in the controversial national cathedral project.

Boateng made multiple attempts in court to stop Ablakwa from discussing the allegations of dual identities.

His most recent unsuccessful attempt to gag Ablakwa was in June 2024, when an appeal Court dismissed his application.

Boateng had also sought a court injunction against Ablakwa on two previous occasions, but both failed at the High Court.

