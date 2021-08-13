Sackey Samuel completed junior high school and started farming in 1993

He dropped out of school after JHS to begin and is now a rice and cocoa farmer

The Ghanaian father of three shared his story in an interview with SVTV Africa

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A Ghanaian local rice and cocoa farmer in Nkranfo Nkwanta, Sackey Samuel, has shared his story about how he got into farming, saying the business is profitable.

Sackey Samuel was born into a farming family and has become successful at what he does at Nkranfo Nkwanta in the Central Region.

Speaking in an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami, Sackey Samuel established that he dropped out of school after junior high school to start farming.

I quit school to become a rice and cocoa farmer, I've become successful - Ghanaian farmer reveals. Image: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

''I was born into farming. I went to school and completed junior high school, but I had to drop out of school,'' he said, admitting that he had difficulties with his studies.

Recounting his story in the interview, Sackey Samuel disclosed that he has been farming since 1993.

''It is not easy, but my wife and children have been supportive.'' Through the business, Samuel caters for his family and pays the school fees of the children, he said.

The father of three indicated that working as a farmer is viable than earning an income working in an office, urging young people to venture into the business.

Watch the video;

Ghanaian entrepreneur

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that, Derrick Yiiyi Annoh, Ghanaian entrepreneur and business owner, is the brain behind the popular snack brand, Sparkxx Foods & Beverages, a company that produces flavoured packaged chips.

Annoh's quest to leave a legacy and memorial in the sands of time stoked his passion to start his business from his mother's kitchen with a team of trusted friends.

Though he had mouthwatering offers after graduating with a degree in Psychology from the University of Ghana, he turned down the offers to start small in 2017, he said. And gradually made his way up to success.

Ghanaians named on 2021 UK Top 10 Black Students' list

In a separate story, Ghanaian students in the UK, James Appiah III and Eunice Amankwah, have been named on the 2021 UK Top 10 Black Students' list issued by Rare Recruitment.

James Appiah III is studying Human, Social and Political Sciences (HSPS) at the University of Cambridge, while Eunice Amankwah is pursuing Political Economy at the University of Birmingham.

In a message issued on the website of Rare Recruitment, it established that James Appiah III grew up in Stratford, Newham, with his three siblings and parents, but the family later moved to Romford, Essex.

Source: Yen.com.gh