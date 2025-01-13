Lovely photos and videos of Oheneni Adazoa and her lovely husband have surfaced on social media, warming many hearts

The couple were seen together beaming with smiles and thanking God for a fruitful Sunday Service at their church

Netizens who saw the photos were impressed and commended the couple in the comments section

Ghanaian media personality Oheneni Adazoa has warmed hearts on social media after photos of herself and her husband, Mr Clement Abrefa, surfaced online.

The couple, who have been together for many years, were seen beaming with smiles in the photos, which have since gone viral.

The photos, showcasing the couple's affection and happiness, have garnered numerous likes and comments, with fans expressing their admiration for the couple.

She's been married for 20 years

Oheneni Adazoa and her husband have been married for twenty. In a previous interview, the renowned presenter spoke about how a wrong phone call led her to meet her husband.

She explained that her mum, who lived with her in Italy, had arrived in Ghana for her aunty's funeral.

While calling to find out how the preparations were going, she mistakenly dialled the number of another person, who later turned out to be her husband. Despite facing various challenges as a couple, the two have built a strong and loving relationship.

Oheneni and hubby share their photo

The renowned media personality and her husband shared a recent photo of themselves on January 12, 2025, which happened to be his birthday. In the post, the couple indicated they had just ended a blissful Sunday Service. The lovely photo is a testament to their love and strong bond.

At the time of publishing this article, the photo had garnered over 35,000 views, 33,000 likes and 35 comments. Also, Mr Abrefa shared a video of himself on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Netizens commend Oheneni and husband

Netizens who saw the photos and video of the couple were impressed. They expressed their views in the comments section of the post. Many wished Mr Abrefa a Happy birthday.

@The Serene Bi_gails wrote:

"Thus is so beautiful! Pure Heart Boss and his lovely wife Sofo Maame Oheneni Adazoa a.k.a Momzy, Momzy!!"

@nanaakwasi167 wrote:

"I respect this man and this woman."

@ProphetessAbaawaHannah wrote:

"Happy birthday to you Papa long life and prosperity enjoy your special day."

@maameamaserwaakan wrote:

"So beautiful. My mentor Awurade nhyira mo pii."

@user9452746545931 wrote:

"Sooo beautiful."

@Avon uk Headquarters Gh wrote:

"Beautiful."

@ayimshantel wrote:

"Happy birthday."

@FrankK.Appiah wrote:

"God is good."

@mary wrote:

"Happy birthday Daddy, may the good Lord Grant you your heart wish."

@Abena dior wrote:

"Happy birthday daddy thank you for loving mummy."

Ohenei opens up about battle with childlessness

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Sompa FM's Oheneni Adazoa had opened up about her battle with childlessness.

In an interview with Delay, she disclosed that she has no biological child after 20 years of marriage.

A video of her being moved to tears while speaking on the matter has triggered many to pray for her.

