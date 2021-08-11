A student of the Ghana School of Law, Priscilla Wepia Ametame has opened up about the impact Late Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau made in her life

In her emotional post, she revealed always being encouraged by him and assuring his students, it gets better

Priscilla added that Justice Marful-Sau didn't need lesson notes since every information he had for his class were embedded in his head

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young lady by the name, Priscilla Wepia Ametame has taken to LinkedIn to emotionally narrate how impactful the late Supreme Court judge, Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau was on her as well as her colleagues.

Priscilla is a student of the Ghana School of Law as sighted by YEN.com.gh from her LinkedIn profile.

In the young lady's post, she recounted that the Late Justice Marful-Sau readily stepped in to teach Civil procedure, a course at the main campus of the Ghana School of Law in December 2019.

Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau: Student of Supreme Court judge Goes Online and Narrates the Impact he made Source: LinkedIn

Source: UGC

According to Miss Ametame, the Justice was punctual and always came to class empty-handed.

She said this was because he had all the information he needed to pass on in his head.

Continuing, Priscilla revealed, not only was Justice Marful-Sau humble, selfless and patient, he also had a sense of humour that always kept the class alert.

"I will never forget his reassuring words “Don’t worry you will make it” and his constant reminders of “You think it is easy to be a lawyer?” whenever we complained about being overwhelmed with academic work.", she said

The soon-to-be Lawyer added that the Justice made the 'scary' civil procedure course very easy for them.

Concluding, she said; "Although we have lost a great one, we are privileged to have sat at his feet and drank from his fountain of knowledge. Rest In Peace my Lord, you will never be forgotten."

The news of the passing of the Late Justice Samuel Kofi Marful-Sau was announced on Tuesday, August 10, 2021.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, legal luminary, Tsatsu Tsikata, disclosed to Kwaku Sintim Mintah (KSM) that all 7 Supreme Court Justices were once his students of law at the Ghana Law School.

Taking his turn on the KSM show, Tsatstu Tsikata relived his moments at the Supreme Court as he explained his reasons for pushing for the cause of Former President - John Dramani Mahama in the election petition.

“When I appeared before them this time, I was appearing as an officer of the court, a lawyer who is advocating a case before them and that is an important difference. I wasn’t there as their lecturer - that’s 30 years ago.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen