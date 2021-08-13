A 13-year-old girl, Erin Bryness, donated the whole car she won to a charity because she felt they needed it more

In a viral video, the lady could be seen assisting mothers in babysitting their kids as pressmen spoke about her win

Erin's mother said that it is her daughter's decision and she does not in any way have anything against her move

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A 13-year-old teenager, Erin Bryness, has shown what it means to have a heart of gold. The teenager has been saving waste bottles and cans so that she can exchange them for $200 (N82,2960) that she planned giving it out to charity, Joseph's House.

In her spare time, she would help mothers who had babies out of wedlock and single to babysit them. Erin used her $200 (N82,286) to buy 60 raffle tickets, Understanding Compassion reports.

Her mother was happy with her decision. Photo source: Understanding Compassion.

Source: UGC

Unconditional love

During fundraising, one of her tickets emerged as the one that won a $70,000 (N28,800,100) SUV. Due to the love she has for Joseph's House, she never thought twice before giving the car out to the charity outfit.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Her decision came at a time when her family of four could have used the vehicle for their convenience.

She said:

“Joseph’s House is very important to me. They need the money more than I do. And if you saw those babies, you would have done the same thing.”

Erin’s mother said she cannot do anything about what her daughter did because it is her decision. She said:

“We never dreamed in a million years that Erin would win.”

Watch her YouTube video below:

Another thoughtful teenager

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a 13-year-old boy, William Preston, did not like the way his mother was going through life's tough challenges as a single mother of three.

As a way to help his mother, William got a job as a land mower as part of a plan to get his mother a vehicle.

When the teen came home one day and told his mother that he had got her a car, the woman laughed it off and said “ya, right!”.

William replied:

“No mum, I’m so serious I bought you a car. Come on we have to go.”

The mother stated that when he said that, she had mixed emotions of confusion and doubt as she asked him, “To where?”

Source: Yen.com.gh