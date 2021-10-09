"I love you": Nicki Minaj Thanks Fans for Supporting Her New Song Boyz

Nicki Minaj shared a video of herself thanking the countries that made her new song Boyz top different charts in varied countries

On his list, Kenya took number six as a country that support his music, specifically Boyz

Her post excited most of her Kenyan fans who took to different social media platforms to gloat

American Femcee, Nicki Minaj, has impressed her Kenyan fans after acknowledging and thanking them for their immense support for her music.

Nicki Minaj said Kenya is among her strongholds. Photo: Nicki Minaj.

Massive hit song

The rapper in a recent social media post thanked people from a couple of countries who made her new song Boyz number one in their regions.

Well, the star listed a number of countries that have been listening and pushing her jam Boyz with Kenya being among them.

Taking to her Instagram page, the star shared a video of herself thanking people in the countries that pushed her song to top the charts, followed by the entire list.

Judging by her post, Kenya took number six as one of the regions her new song Boyz trended on different online platforms.

"Boyz has reached #1 in 30 countries. Swipe to see if your country made the list ♥️✨ Love you guys @jesynelson ," Nicki wrote.

The revelation excited millions of her Kenyan fans who took to different social media platforms to gloat.

YEN.com.gh understands Nicki reunited with former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson on her debut solo single dubbed Boyz.

The two once again confirmed to be a formidable duo on the nostalgic track, which sampled P. Diddy’s 2001 anthem Bad Boy for Life.

Nicky and Nelson also remade the music video, complete with a cameo from the Bad Boy icon himself.

This came barely after Nicki Minaj wowed fans with a fancy birthday party in honour of her son as she turned one.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Nicki's son turned one on September 30, 2021.

To mark the special day, Nicki and her husband Kenneth Petty threw the young boy a party fit for a prince.

Via numerous social media posts on Tuesday, October 5, the Super Bass rapper shared photos of the Kung Fu Panda-themed party, they organised for him.

The celebrations were held at an exquisite location by the beach, all thanks to a fellow celebrity. Nicki divulged that rapper and businessman Diddy had a hand in making the day a success.

