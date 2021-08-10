Paulina Blay, a beautiful 19-year-old girl has advised young ladies to stay away from men and focus on their lives

According to Paulina, she dropped out of junior high school because she got pregnant and her boyfriend has denied being responsible

Currently, Paulina walks from Ashaiman to Tema every day just to sell tiger nuts to fend for herself and the child

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

A young and pretty Ghanaian girl by the name Paulina Blay has recounted a tough experience she had in life that has led to her dropping out of school and struggling to fend for herself.

According to the 19-year-old, she was impregnated by a gentleman which made her drop out of junior high school but the young man said he was not responsible.

"My father is dead but my family went to meet the boy's family about the pregnancy. However, they refused that their son was responsible for it. In the end, my mother said we should leave it for God," Paulina said.

Paulina Blay Credit: YouTube, SV TV Africa

Source: UGC

Current situation

At present, the 19-year-old sells tiger nuts from Ashaiman Lebanon to Tema every day in order to get some income to take care of her child and her mother.

According to her, a lot of men approach her every day with love proposals but she stays away from all of them out of fear that she might make her mistake again.

Future aspiration and advice

When asked about her plans for the future, Paulina said she hopes to learn how to sew but that can only happen when her baby who is currently a year old gets older.

She also used the occasion to advise all young ladies to heed their parents' counsels and stay away from men.

Watch the interview on SV TV Africa below:

Interestingly, in another YEN.com.gh report, a 27-year-old Ghanaian lady revealed that she found herself in an interesting love triangle and did not really know how to handle the entire situation.

In an anonymous narration to Nana Aba Anamoah, the lady indicated that she has been dating her man for four years, during which period he met another lady and got married to the lady.

According to the narrator, the reason the man gave for tying the knot with another woman was that he wanted to get married to a career woman and she, the narrator, is not.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen