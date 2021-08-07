Marvel Iyen has said that he went ahead with marriage plans despite medical reports saying his wife could not be pregnant

The man revealed going ahead with marriage plans was tough for him but he believed in love and they made a home

The story turned around three months into their marriage as the woman was confirmed pregnant

A Nigerian man, Marvel Iyen, has taken to to talk about the unimaginable blessing he had in his marriage when hope seemed dim.

On Friday, August 6, the man revealed that six months before he and his wife, Favour, married, she had pains in her abdomen.

The man shows off his kid on social media. Photo source: Marvel Iyen

The report broke her

After going to the hospital and was examined, doctors revealed that the woman does not ovulate and will never be able to get pregnant.

Marvel revealed that the news really hit his wife hard and made her depressed. Despite the fact that she was advised not to inform her husband-to-be, Favor took the result to her fiancé with tears in her eyes.

She told him:

"Baby, I'm sorry, the doctor said I can't ever give you a child.”

The man said he was devastated too. Marvin stated that continuing with the marriage plans was one of the biggest decisions he had ever taken in his life.

Three months after

Miraculously, three months into the marriage, she was confirmed pregnant. The man said:

“Fast forward to 3 months into our marriage. One day her mom was to visit us, and she went to the park to pick her up. When she got back, she handed me an envelope, and told me to open it.

I innocently opened it and I wouldn't believe what I would see next. It was a pregnancy test result! My wife was pregnant!!! Omo, I wan mad! Like, I screamed!!!”

The man, sharing photos of their child online, said whenever he sees the child, everything always feels like a dream.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions to the post below:

Precious Thethickgirl said:

"Awwn I love this aswear."

Mhiz Cyndy said:

"Wow. Congratulations. Truly dis little cutie looks so adorable."

Chinenye Ezemedolu said:

"Who is he that speaketh when God has not spoken. Thank you for being there for your wife."

Chinwe Obi said:

"May the Love that brought you both together continue to grow stronger. And may Christabel keep growing in."

Another Nigerian family celebrated

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian man, Hamzat Lawal, celebrated the birth of his three children, saying the blessing happened three months ago.

Hamzat went ahead to ask for God's continued protection and blessings for his home. He also prayed that may all those wanting the same fruitfulness will get theirs too soon.

The man shared beautiful snaps of the babies as a mark of celebration. The 3-month-old kids were arranged in different poses to achieve great photoshoot.

