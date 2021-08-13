A 27-year-old trader has revealed that he was forced to steal due to constant pressure being mounted on him by his pregnant partner

Kingsley Kwame Yeboah stole sacks of used clothes and shoes

The items he stole were valued at GH¢10,570

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Not all thieves who steal from innocent people are really thieves but some do so due to external pressure.

27-year-old trader, Kingsley Kwame Yeboah, has revealed that he was forced to steal due to constant pressure being mounted on him by his pregnant partner.

Kwame reportedly stole sacks of used clothes and shoes from his colleague traders valued at GH¢10,570.

I stole from my colleague traders due to pressure from my pregnant wife - Trader

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

According to a report filed by Graphic.com.gh, Kwame who pleaded guilty to the charges leveled against him at an Accra Circuit court said his work was not earning him enough to take care of the pregnant woman.

He however pleaded to the court to be lenient with him.

The Court presided over by Susana Eduful, considered his guilty plea, and the fact that he was remorseful, and sentenced him to eight months imprisonment with hard labor.

Background

Police Chief Samuel Ahiabor told the Court that the complainants, Madam Gladys Ofosu-Appiah, Madam Vida Manyo, Dora Amankwa, and Gifty Akaweh, all dealt in second-hand clothing and shoes at Kantamanto Market.

He said on August 9, 2021, at about 0600 hours, the complainants reported at their business centres and noticed that their wares were stolen.

They lodged a formal complaint to the Police and upon a tip-off, Kingsley was grabbed in the market with one sack of baby clothing.

During investigations, Kingsley admitted the offence and confessed that earlier in the day at about 0300 hours, he went to the market and stole two sacks of second-hand clothing and a sack of second-hand shoes.

In other news

A Ghanaian woman has been left with almost nothing after her livid husband reportedly set her house ablaze as revenge for allegedly cheating on him.

The bizarre and shocking incident has emerged in a video making the rounds on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman who was in the company of loved ones sheds uncontrollable tears as she walked through the remains of her once luxurious house.

Source: Yen.com.gh