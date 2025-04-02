Akosua Takyiwa of Max TV has issued an apology to the singer for the unsavoury remarks made about her on their show

In an apology on the morning show, she shifted blame to Big Akwes, claiming he was the one who made shaming remarks

The apology did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who lambasted Akosua Takyiwa for delivering a half-baked apology

Television host Akosua Takyiwa has apologised to singer Cina Soul after negative comments were made about her on Max TV.

However, many Ghanaians have rejected the apology from the TV personality, calling it insincere and an attempt to avoid blame.

The issue started during a holiday edition of EQuick with Akosua Takyiwa, where Cina Soul’s fashion sense was a topic for discussion.

Before inviting her guests to speak, the television show host shared her disappointment in the singer’s outfits.

Actor Big Akwes then made harsh remarks about Cina Soul’s appearance, using disrespectful language. The panellists laughed and appeared to agree with his comments, focusing on her looks and style instead of her music.

Cina Soul, who released her latest album Did I Lie on March 14, 2025, later addressed the situation on social media. She expressed her frustration that, despite working hard to produce and promote her album, the media chose to discuss her clothing instead of her music.

Following the backlash, Akosua Takyiwa attempted to clear the air on Max TV’s morning show. She apologised to Cina Soul on Max TV's behalf but shifted the blame onto Big Akwes, claiming he was responsible for the offensive remarks.

Her response did not sit well with many viewers, who accused her of giving a weak apology instead of taking responsibility for her role in the discussion.

Adding to the controversy, Akosua Takyiwa appeared unaware of Cina Soul’s latest project, despite having criticised her on air. She mispronounced the name of the album and was not even aware that it had been released.

Many people pointed out that she had spoken negatively about the singer without even knowing her work, making her comments seem unfair and uninformed.

Max TV host's apology sparks anger

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

niiamu233 said:

"Lmaoo, you also set her up at a point. Why are you only apologizing for his utterances? Women and accountability."

mrpappy__ commented:

"A whole entertainment journalist doesn’t know whether Cina Soul has released the album or not."

SneakerNyame_ said:

"You don’t even know the name of the album, but you were dragging her dressing. Afuom ha de3."

Kwaku_telly wrote:

"Big Akwes can't relate, lol. His wife's stomach is like distillery Ram Containers. She always looks pregnant; it's not his fault."

Cina Soul receives support from colleague musicians

Meanwhile, Cina Soul received massive support from her colleague artists after the Max TV saga.

YEN.com.gh reported that the likes of M.anifest, Sefa and Efya condemned remarks against her.

This put pressure on Max TV to apologise to the musician, with Big Akwes also told to say sorry.

