Mohammed Kudus was conspicuously missing from West Ham United's matchday squad against Wolves on Tuesday night

The Ghanaian international's absence led to fans of the club thinking it was an April Fools' Day prank

But following the painful defeat at the Molineux, head coach Graham Potter has reacted to Kudus' absence from the team

West Ham United head coach Graham Potter addressed Mohammed Kudus' absence following his side’s 1-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night.

Despite controlling large phases of the contest, the Hammers lacked sharpness in attack, succumbing to their second loss in three matches.

Graham Potter admits missing Mohammed Kudus' in West Ham United's 1-0 loss to Wolves on April 1, 2025. Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images.

West Ham's lack of cutting edge without Kudus

Although Potter praised his team’s ability to dictate play, the lack of creativity and clinical finishing proved costly as Jørgen Strand Larsen’s deflected first-half effort gave Wolves all three points at stake, as reported by the BBC.

Without Kudus, West Ham struggled to carve open clear-cut opportunities, with Evan Ferguson, who started in place of the Ghanaian, spurning a glorious chance early on.

The Republic of Ireland forward, fresh from scoring during the international break, failed to capitalise on a gilt-edged opening before being withdrawn for Niclas Füllkrug.

The German, returning after three months out with a hamstring injury, provided a much-needed focal point, going close with a looping header that struck the crossbar.

Despite an improved second-half display, Potter’s men couldn’t find an equaliser, as Emerson and Tomáš Souček both found the side netting with promising late attempts.

West Ham coach admits Kudus' absence was felt

Reflecting on the defeat, Potter acknowledged how Kudus and Jean-Clair Todibo’s late withdrawals disrupted their game plan.

“It was difficult, we lost Mo [Kudus] to injury yesterday and Todibo as well, so we had to readjust quickly,” he shared on West Ham’s official website.

While no timeline was given for Kudus’ return, the Black Stars playmaker is expected back sooner rather than later.

Mohammed Kudus has yet to hit the stride that made him a fan favourite last season. Photo by West Ham United FC/Getty Images.

Kudus' form this season and the task ahead

Since his electrifying debut season, Kudus has yet to replicate the same goal-scoring influence.

According to Transfermarkt, the 24-year-old has managed just three goals and one assist in 24 Premier League outings, a stark contrast to his eight goals and six assists last term.

However, after breaking his 431-day international goal drought with Ghana, Kudus will be eager to end his current 13-game barren run for West Ham.

Potter will hope his return against Antoine Semenyo's AFC Bournemouth on April 5 injects the much-needed spark in the final third.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr tables whopping money for Kudus

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr is preparing an £84 million bid for Mohammed Kudus.

The Saudi Pro League giants had attempted to sign the Ghanaian midfielder during the winter transfer window but were unsuccessful.

With Al-Nassr eager to bolster their squad, Kudus could become the latest high-profile player to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

