Ebenezer Opambour, a 10-year-old boy from the Bono Region, came to Accra together with his mother but has now been left on the street.

The young brilliant-sounding boy, according to a report by JoyNews, was found among squatters at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange during a clean-up exercise organized by the media firm.

It was later confirmed that the mother of Ebenezer, who speaks English quite well despite the fact that he has not been in school since he came to Accra, got mentally ill after they arrived.

Ebenezer Opambour

Source: Facebook

Ebenezer has since been depending on a 27-year-old man called Rasta who provides GHc1.00 for the boy to buy food, although he himself is a homeless person among the squatters.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from Ghanaians

Below were some of the comments Ghanaians shared after watching the rather sad video:

Hilda Mawutor mentioned:

In every country, there are homeless people. A.M.A should leave them to stay BUT monitor them to make sure they're environment is clean.Sanitation officers should visit them time to time to give them little education on the need for hygiene as well as provide them with first aids.

Patience Tetteh said:

Hmmmm, I was helping someone at circle looking at the person's state of living , I always see them sleeping under the interchange . All they did to me was to rob me oooo, I was shock. So I made up my mind not to help any one at circle who is in need. But after watching this video , am touched

Young girl narrates her hustle as a kayayo

In another report by YEN.com.gh, Valentina Roberts, a 14-year-old Ghanaian girl who works as a head porter at Agbogbloshie has narrated how she goes about her daily life hustle that earns just a little amount of money.

In a video report by JoyNews, it was revealed that Valentina stays in the same room with 11 other girls who do the same work, along with all their belongings.

As early as 3:30 am, the hardworking young girl and her friends go out to start carrying heavy loads for their customers who mostly end up shortchanging them.

