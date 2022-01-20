The Ghana Police Service has explained the circumstances leading to the huge explosion at Apeati, a town near Bogoso in the Prestea-Huni Valley Municipality of the Western Region.

In a statement released on Facebook moments after the explosion, the explosion was caused by mining explosives.

The statement indicated the explosives were triggered after a vehicle transporting them got involved in an accident.

Bogoso explosion

Reports surfaced on social and traditional media in the afternoon of Thursday, January 20, 2022, that Apeati had virtually wiped out by an explosion.

The first reports had suggested that a fuel tanker had exploded after colliding with a motorized tricycle, popularly known as 'aboboyaa.'

Police investigations

But according to the police statement, the preliminary investigations show the truck was carrying explosives for mining. The explosives were being transported from Tarkwa to Chirano.

"Meanwhile, preliminary investigation has established that a mining explosive vehicle moving from Tarkwa to Chirano mines collided with a motorcycle resulting in the explosion," the statement said.

