The woman's husband allegedly caught her cheating

He acted on his anger and set his wife's house ablaze, destroying everything in the once plush house

A video of the bizarre incident has emerged on social media

A Ghanaian woman has been left with almost nothing after her livid husband reportedly set her house ablaze as revenge for allegedly cheating on him.

The bizarre and shocking incident has emerged in a video making the rounds on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the woman who was in the company of loved ones sheds uncontrollable tears as she walked through the remains of her once luxurious house.

Wife sheds uncontrollable tears as her husband burns down her house after he allegedly caught her cheating. Image: crabbimedia

Source: Instagram

The entire interior in the woman's living room has been destroyed by the fire, including her comfy furniture, centre table, and flatscreen, causing damages worth thousands of cedis.

Other expensive gadgets in the house were also destroyed by the man, leaving nothing valuable to collect.

While crying, the woman whose name was mentioned as Maaka by a woman consoling her, mentioned the man's name, saying: ''Nii is wicked.''

The incident reportedly happened in Teshie, a suburb of Accra. YEN.com.gh is yet to gather whether the arson incident has been reported at the Teshie Police Station.

Watch video below;

