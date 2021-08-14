- Captain Smart says President Akufo-Addo is corrupt

- The media personality says he no longer trust the president with the public purse

- President Akufo-Addo has been criticized over the vaccine procurement scandal

Media personality, Captain Smart, believes President Akufo-Addo is overwhelmed by cases of corruption in his administration.

Captain Smart, who hosts the morning show on Onua TV, feels disappointed in the president amid his assertions of protecting the public purse.

Source: Getty Images

"I do not believe you when you say you will protect the public purse. See what is happening around us and in your administration. I dare say you are the true definition of corruption," the media personality argued.

The cry of Captain Smart follows the playout of the Sputnik V vaccine procurement, which exposed how the health minister, together with the finance minister, breached procurement protocols to secure 300,000 doses of the vaccine from a Dubai businessman at an inflated cost of $2 million.

Pressure mounts on President Akufo-Addo to sack the health minister, but the president remains adamant about doing so.

Source: Yen.com.gh