Renowned sanitation volunteer group Buz Stop Boys has lost a dedicated member of the group

The group leader announced the sad news on X, stating that the year had started on a bad note

Netizens who saw the post were heartbroken and expressed their condolences in the comments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Renowned sanitation group the Buz Stop Boys has announced the passing of Emmanuel Essuman, one of its dedicated members.

On X, the group's leader, Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo, said the year did not start well for his team after the demise of a beloved brother and friend.

Buz Stop Boys members weep as the sanitation group loses a member early in 2025. Image source: Buz Stop Boys

Source: Twitter

According to Heneba Kwadwo Sarfo, Emmanuel Essuman sadly passed away after being involved in a motor crash.

He said the group found it difficult to accept the loss, with many of them spotted weeping bitterly over their teammate's passing.

Essuman passed away at the age of only 24. Sarfo said this is a significant loss to the team since he committed selflessly to volunteerism and supporting the group's activities.

Buz Stop Boys member knocked by car

The news about the passing of Emmanuel comes weeks after a vehicle reportedly knocked down a member of the Buz Stop Boys.

The young man, whose identity was not disclosed by the group, was hit by the vehicle during one of the group's routine cleanup exercises.

Giving an update on the condition of the young man who was knocked down by the vehicle, Heneba noted that he was doing well now.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Buz Stop Boys

Netizens who saw the post about the Buz Stop Boys losing a member were heartbroken. Many expressed their deepest condolences to the group in the comments section of the post.

@xloverdegeneral wrote:

"That's my mate in SHS , But I haven't heard anything from my other colleagues yet. Rest In Peace Bro."

@eddievanbossu_ wrote:

"Oh oh oh!!! Such unfortunate news?! Accept my condolences! May his soul rest in power!!! We pray for God's protection and preservation for you guys because such selflessness should be rewarded with abundance of life and not death. God be with y'all."

@LinusMacks wrote:

"Oooh too bad..condolences to the family."

@As3mabagh1 wrote:

"Ooh charle heavy blow you worry bois waa."

@GHDeservesBest wrote:

"RIP champ."

@Lechiboroni wrote:

"Condolence."

@kingdav1512 wrote:

"We don’t have many of these groups in this country which contributes to national development, buzstopboys,should be rewarded with packages like health insurance, funeral, and others that will encourage others to also do same in other regions."

@biggestbiteagro wrote:

"@JDMahama respectfully Sir, Kindly give these guys a contract on sanitation. They are too good and selfless."

Buz Stop Boys pull down political posters

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Buz Stop Boys had taken down many posters belonging to candidates from various political parties.

The group took over at Black Star Square on January 7, 2025, a day after President John Mahama was sworn in as the President of Ghana.

In a video posted on social media, the sanitation team said that after the elections and swearing-in, party posters needed to be taken down.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh