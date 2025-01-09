Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson has been included in the best eleven in the English Championship

Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson has been named in the English Championship Team of the Week.

The Black Stars central midfielder excelled for Norwich City after climbing off the bench to score a late brace in the victory over Coventry City.

Forson, who has struggled for game time in recent times, came on with five minutes remaining and Norwich trailing by a goal.

Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson named in EFL Team of the Week. Photo: Mike Egerton Twitter/ @NorwichCityFC.

Source: Getty Images

However, the nimble-footed midfielder stole the show as he levelled the scores in the 91st minute before sealing victory four minutes later.

The Ghanaian, who scored 8.15 rating from WhoScored, is joined by teammate Kenny McLean, Trai Hume of Sunderland and Luke McNally of Bristol City in the best eleven of the week, as reported by EFL.

Forson will be hoping to build on his brace heroics when Norwich Cty welcome Brighton and Hove Albion in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the two goals were his first two for the Canaries since joining the club last summer from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

The 22-year-old has now contributed four goals, with two being assists in 17 English Championship games, per Transfermarkt.

The Ghana international moved to Europe in 2021 from the West Africa Football Academy.

Forson happy to score first Norwich goals

The Ghana international expressed excitement after registering his first two goals for Norwich City.

After the game on Saturday, the former WAFA player described the moment as surreal.

"I don't think I can ever explain," Forson said. "Having scored two goals with a comeback, so I'm really happy for that," he said, as quoted by the club's official website.

"Everybody was happy for me. It's been difficult not playing, but after this moment, they all come to me, and they're all so happy.

"When you come in and score a winning goal like this, it makes you look like the hero. I appreciate it (Kellen Fisher giving him the sponsor man of the match), everybody is happy and that's what matters.

"Immediately, I saw Onel (Hernández) and thought I just needed to position and just hit it. I know it's already in, when it's inside the box anything can happen and then just wait for that feeling.

"I'm getting there (with confidence), as it's been really difficult but this moment after the game has taken over. That makes me really confident."

Norwich announces signing of Forson

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that English Championship side Norwich City have concluded the signing of Ghanaian midfielder Amankwah Forson.

The highly-rated 22-year-old penned a four-year deal with the option of another twelve months to join the Canneries from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg.

Forson made his Ghana debut early this year, starring in the international friendly against Nigeria in March and has since been a member of the Black Stars.

Source: YEN.com.gh