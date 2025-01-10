A young Ghanaian lady has taken to social media to share her experience living abroad as an immigrant

She suggested life abroad was tougher than many back home envisaged and that people were crying daily

Her video inspired other Ghanaians living abroad to leave comments about their own experiences abroad

A young Ghanaian lady living overseas has opened up about the difficult life immigrants face abroad.

Akonoba Takyiwaah, in a TikTok video, shared the harsh realities facing those who sought greener pastures.

Akonoba Takyiwaah, a Ghanaian lady opens up about the difficulties and challenges of life abroad. Photo credit: @akonobatakyiwaah/TikTok.

She said many immigrants faced numerous challenges while living abroad, grappling with issues such as accommodation and legal residency.

Besides the above, the young lady, who only recently relocated abroad, said they constantly have to wake up at dawn to prepare for work, running to catch trains for work.

Despite these challenges, Akonoba Takyiwaah maintained life abroad was better than in Ghana, urging new immigrants like herself to endure whatever challenges that come their way.

"Abroad is always like that for first-timers. All the people you came to meet here also faced similar challenges. They all cried, and so no matter what, you will also cry. So brace yourselves," she said.

"All these challenges add up to make life here interesting. Very soon, you will get used to them, you no longer chase trains and buses and have issues with accommodation. You will learn a lot from these experiences," she added.

Ghanaian lady's experience abroad inspires reactions

Other Ghanaians who came across Akonoba Takyiwaah's TikTok video thronged the comment section to share their experience.

As of the time of publishing this report, the trending video had clocked over 27,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments.

Below are a few of the reactions to the lady's sentiments on social media:

@akosua927 said:

"I cried from 2010 to 2017. It was 2018 I got everything: house, marriage, became registered nurse, driving licence and got pregnant on top. All arrived in a year after 7 years of Crying & hard work."

@Akonoba Takyiwaah replied:

"Sorry you went through hell but I’m happy you are happy now."

@Ama also said:

"It’s true , I cried. But nobody will understand.its just everything about aboard.Africa is good just that there is no work and money there."

@Akwasi Frimpong commented:

"I cried walking to work while rain Dey beat me wotowoto. I was insulting my mum in my heard for bringing me here. Now I run to work with joy. Ɛnye easy oooo."

@ALBI also commented:

"But is better to cry abroad than to cry in Ghana."

