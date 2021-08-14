- The health minister insists he is protecting the public purse

- The minister issued a statement confirming the refund of $2.4 million from an agent

- President Akufo-Addo has been criticized over the vaccine procurement scandal

After pressure to resign in his first press statement, the health minister insists he is always committed to protecting the public purse.

According to Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, his main objective as Ghana's health minister is to "safeguard the lives of Ghanaians during the global pandemic."

Health minister breaks silence on pressure to resign; says he wants to protect the public purse

Source: UGC

In his press statement, the health minister revealed that the Dubai Businessman who was paid $2,470,000 in return for 300,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines had returned the money in full.

Is Akufo-Addo corrupt?

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Media personality, Captain Smart, believes President Akufo-Addo is overwhelmed by cases of corruption in his administration.

Captain Smart, who hosts the morning show on Onua TV, feels disappointed in the president amid his assertions of protecting the public purse.

"I do not believe you when you say you will protect the public purse. See what is happening around us and in your administration. I dare say you are the true definition of corruption," the media personality argued.

The cry of Captain Smart follows the playout of the Sputnik V vaccine procurement, which exposed how the health minister, together with the finance minister, breached procurement protocols to secure 300,000 doses of the vaccine from a Dubai businessman at an inflated cost of $2 million.

Pressure mounts on President Akufo-Addo to sack the health minister, but the president remains adamant about doing so.

Source: Yen.com.gh