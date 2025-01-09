Shatta Wale, in a video, was spotted hanging out and interacting with a close associate, Salty, on the premises of his mansion

The dancehall musician retrieved a checkered bag from his Lamborghini Urus and handed out bundles of GH₵10 notes to his associate

Shatta Wale jokingly instructed the associate to keep the money and use it to buy a pen for himself

Award-winning Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale has made a generous gesture towards a close associate after his return to Ghana.

The SM boss arrived in Ghana on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, following his historic performance at Vybz Kartel's Freedom Street concert at the Jamaica National Stadium.

The dancehall musician received a rousing reception upon landing from his flight at the Kotoka International Airport, with numerous fans and traditional leaders praising him for his phenomenal accomplishment.

Shatta Wale was given a traditional cloth, regularly bestowed upon distinguished individuals who have made great strides in the local communities.

Shatta Wale gifts cash to crony

In a viral social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale was spotted hanging out and interacting with a close associate, popularly known as Salty, on the premises of his mansion.

The Killa Ji Mi hitmaker, who recently penned an emotional message to his mentor Vybz Kartel on his 49th birthday, approached his expensive Lamborghini Urus, which he bought in 2024 and opened its boot.

Shatta Wale opened and dipped his hand into a big checkered bag (popularly called the Ghana Must Go bag in the local setting). He took out bundles of GH₵10 notes and handed them to his associate, Salty.

Surprised by the SM boss' gesture, the associate questioned him about the purpose of the money he had received. In a lighthearted joke, Shatta Wale told Salty to accept the money and use it to buy a pen and "write the names of talkatives".

Shatta Wale's philanthropic works

Over the years, Shatta Wale has built a reputation for his philanthropic works that have helped improve the lives of his associates and other less privileged individuals he has encountered publicly.

In 2024, the dancehall musician threw vast sums of cash at his fans on multiple occasions during his appearances at music events and his SAFA Float Accra City Convoy, where he toured cities in Accra as part of his album's promotional tactics.

Shatta Wale also gifted a young, talented artist, Priscilla Osei, and her mother GH₵20K and promised to sponsor her education after she gave him a framed drawing of himself during an appearance on Kumasi-based media personality Hammer Nti in Kumasi months ago.

Below is the video of Shatta Wale gifting bundles of cash to his associate:

Shatta Wale buys a $2.5 million mansion

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale bought a mansion in the Trassacco Estate and showed it off on social media after he returned to Ghana from Jamaica.

The musician bragged that he paid $2.5 million to secure his new home, which had two swimming pools and a garage for his luxury cars.

Shatta Wale's new mansion generated buzz on social media, with many fans praising him.

