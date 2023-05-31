A late-night fire outbreak on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at Ritz Junction an area in Madina, Accra, has destroyed shops and makeshift residences built predominantly with wood.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The cause of the fire that started around 11 p.m. is yet to be established, however, the area is heavily populated and the wooden houses are not properly sited.

An aerial view of the area (L) and a close-up shot of the fire outbreak on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Source: Facebook/@gnfsofficial

Source: Facebook

At the scene of the huge fire incident, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) explained the close proximity to the Madina fire station helped bring the raging inferno under control.

"The location is very close to the Fire Station at Madina, so our men were here in one minute," he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said five fire tenders were used to bring the fire under control.

Shortly after the fire, there was a general power cut around the Ritz Junction area and adjoining areas. But after about an hour, power was restored.

Similar fire outbreaks have destroyed properties in the area

Meanwhile, this is not the first time fire has gutted structures at the place.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, a fire outbreak destroyed shops and haphazardly built structures at the slum-like location. The cause of that fire was also not established.

In that incident, four fire tenders were used to bring the fire under control.

Also, in November 2023 the same area was gutted by fire. Some residents have alleged that in the past the fires are deliberate to drive them away.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh