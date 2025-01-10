Sharaf Mahama's pretty rumoured girlfriend Jasmine Djang is one celebrity model who has not gone under the knife to enhance their beauty

Jasmine Djang looked splendid in a makeup and hair transformational video which is circulating on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on Jasmine Djang's designer outfit and makeup in the video

Sharaf Mahama's rumoured pretty lover, Jasmine Djang, has gained more Instagram followers after a video of her flaunting her bare face without makeup surfaced on Instagram.

Jasmine Djang looked naturally beautiful in a transformational makeup and hair video that went viral online.

Sharaf Mahama's pretty girlfriend looks gorgeous without makeup. Photo credit: @ohmyhair.

Source: Instagram

In the viral video, she was rocking a cornrow braids hairstyle as talented hairstylist Maame Gyamfuaa fixed her frontal lace wig.

Jasmine Djang smiled beautifully throughout the video as the makeup artist and other apprentices combed, straightened and applied cream to her lustrous hair.

For the final look, Jasmine Djang turned heads in a white sleeveless dress designed with gold glittering appliques styled with a gold necklace with locked love pendants.

Jasmine Djang shows off her bare face

GHOne TV morning show host Serwaa Amihere's little sister, Maame Gyamfuaa, commented on Jasmine Djang's hair and makeup transformational video. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mattexdee_music stated:

"Always looking gorgeous 😍."

__egyiriba stated:

"Gorgeous gorgeous gorgeous!!."

brielle_banzz stated:

"Heavy weight champion queen! You!."

brownandfree_ stated:

"You’re so beautiful 😍."

mamiohmyhair stated:

"My beautiful 😍."

chelseaa.oa stated:

"Love these pictures 😍."

_.queendina stated:

"Beautiful beautiful beautiful mummy. ❤️."

jasminemcneil01 stated:

"Such a beauty 😍."

debbie_pop stated:

"This is madddd 😍😍."

chel_seeh stated:

"We beg you😍."

audreykomperf stated:

"I mean,how did you get such fine and Perfect nose ... everything is on point 🔥🔥🔥."

Watch the video below:

Sharaf Mahama's boo rocks a blue dress

Ghanaian beauty queen Jasmine Djang looked gorgeous in a blue dress with side ruffles as she posed in a plush mansion.

Sharaf Mahama's pretty girlfriend wore a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup as she accessorised her look with stud earrings.

Jasmine Djang got her followers intrigued as she shared an emotional caption to summary her life about the past year.

"Thank you, 2024, for the lessons and the growth.

And to 2025: teach me even better. Be a year filled with “you did it,” “congratulations,” and “this was meant for you.”

TAKE MY BREATH AWAY 2025—let it be a year of wonder, abundance, and unforgettable moments."

Check out the photos below:

Jasmine Djang opens a Home care facility

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Sharaf Mahama's rumoured girlfriend who spoke about her new company in a viral video.

Jasmine Djang highlighted on the services that her Home care facility provides to the general public and why family should subscribed to it.

Some social media users have praised the award-winning entrepreneur to inspiring them with her tenacious spirit.

Source: YEN.com.gh