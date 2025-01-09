A family photo of Ghana's Vice President, Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang is trending on social media

The lovely photo was taken shortly before her swearing-in ceremony at Black Star Square in Accra on January 7, 2024

Many Ghanaians, who chanced on the photo on the Facebook page of Prof Naana Jane's second son, thronged the comment section to react

Professor Naan Jane Opoku Agyemang has made history as Ghana's first female vice president.

The professor of English took her oath of allegiance and vice presidential oath on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square in Accra.

Moments before taking her inauguration ceremony alongside President Mahama's, Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang posed in a lovely photo with her family.

Vice President of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane poses in a lovely family photo with her children. Photo credit: Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang/Facebook.

The adorable photo shared on Facebook captured the vice president with her three adult children, beautifully dressed up for the swearing-in ceremony.

Prof Naana Jane's family

Prof Naana Jane has three children, two males and a female, who are all PhD degree holders.

Her first son, Kweku Opoku-Agyemang is an economist and computer science expert based in the US while her second, Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang is a senior lecturer at the English Department of the University of Ghana.

Maame Adwoa Opoku-Agyemang, the last born of the vice president, holds a PhD in Comparative Literature from the University of Toronto. She is also the Director of the Writing Center (Comparative Literature) at Ashesi University.

Prof Naana Jane also has two grandchildren from her second son, who is married to Dr Ama Opoku Agyemang, a lecturer at the University of Ghana.

Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang's historic achievement is one that many generations of her bloodline will forever be proud of.

Ghanaians awed by Vice President's family photo.

The family photo of the Vice President has gone viral on social media, with many Ghanaians awed by it.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Danyansah Frank said:

"Beautiful, Congratulations Dr. Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang."

@Elorm E. Quarshie also said:

"One for the books! Beautiful!. Congratulations to you all."

@Kweku Korsah commented:

"If you no get PhD, I beg shift."

@Aku Biddah also commented:

"This is why you should not be unfriending people by heart oo. Now I can say I'm Facebook friends with the Vice President's son. Congratulations."

@Emmanuel Abeku Essel wrote:

"The Dr's with Mummy, the Professor. Kwabena Opoku-Agyemang when are we addressing you too Prof. I can't."

Prof Naana Jane's 'grandson' congratulates her

In a related story, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a young man purported to be the grandson of the vice president of Ghana took to social media to congratulate her.

In a post sighted on X, the young man known as Joshua Opoku Agyemang celebrated his grandmother's record-setting achievement, adding that the historic feat is an inspiration to the family.

Joshua is reportedly an engineer in the US, where he has been residing for many years.

