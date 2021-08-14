- An NDC legislator has escaped a car accident.

- Rockson Dafeamekpor's car somersaulted twice

- It happened on the Aveyime road in the Volta Region

The member of parliament for South Dayi, Rockson Dafeamekpor, has escaped from a car accident.

Reports have it that the accident happened at the Aveyime road in the Volta Region. Rockson's vehicle somersaulted twice when a cement-filled KIA truck veered into the car's lane.

NDC MP escapes death after car somersaults twice in Volta Region (Photos: Citinewsroom/modified by writer)

Source: UGC

According to the NDC MP, the road trip to the funeral of Samuel Okudzeto's father could have ended tragically.

Source: Yen