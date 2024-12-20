The Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability has lauded the composition of Operation Recover All Loot

The group's boss, Mensah Thompson, said the president-elect made excellent choices with the members of the committee

The John Mahama-appointed preparatory committee for Operation Recover All Loot held its first meeting earlier this week

Mensah Thompson of the Alliance for Social Equity and Public Accountability (ASEPA) hass lauded the composition of the preparatory committee for Operation Recover All Loot (ORAL).

The Executive Director of ASEPA told YEN.com.gh that President-elect John Mahama made excellent choices with the committee.

ASEPA lauds the composition of the preparatory committee for Operation Recover All Loot, which met on December 18, 2024. Source: Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

“It is a clear indication that his excellency [John Mahama] wants to achieve results with this operation recover all the loot.”

The ORAL committee members are North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, former Auditor-General Daniel Domelevo, retired Commissioner of Police Nathaniel Kofi Boakye, lawyer and activist Martin Kpebu, and investigative journalist Raymond Archer.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Thompson believes the president chose persons who would not compromise so easily.

While campaigning, Mahama promised to fight corruption better if he came to power amid Ghana's challenges with graft.

“If you look at Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, he has been working assiduously in opposition to uncover most of the rot they are going to be investigating so it will come in very handy to have him on the committee.”

The committee held its first meeting on December 18, 2024. Its focus is on coordinating with security agencies and gathering evidence to support the recovery of looted state resources.

The committee will be open to tips from whistleblowers.

ORAL committee expected to work for free

YEN.com.gh reported that Ablakwa, the chairman of the five-member preparation committee, stated the team was working for free.

He has also assured that the team would gather evidence to complement the state's efforts and not duplicate law enforcement efforts.

“This team is part of a transitional arrangement stepping in because there are all kinds of things already people are trying to regularise the loot, and people are trying to abscond with them.”

