- The Vice President says Ghanaians can now use their phones to buy electricity

- Dr. Bawumia stated that this move eases the burden of Ghanaians

- The vice president spoke to mark international youth day

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says Ghanaians can now use their mobile phones to recharge their electricity meters.

Speaking at an event to mark International Youth Day, the vice president justified how using a mobile phone to top up electricity credit eases the burden of Ghanaians.

"With this innovation, Ghanaians will no longer wait in long queues to top up their electricity. Instead, you can do that at home," he stated.

Bawumia boasts of "buying electricity with your phone" achievement, says it eases the burden of Ghanaians

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Is Akufo-Addo corrupt?

Media personality, Captain Smart, believes President Akufo-Addo is overwhelmed by cases of corruption in his administration.

Captain Smart, who hosts the morning show on Onua TV, feels disappointed in the president amid his assertions of protecting the public purse.

"I do not believe you when you say you will protect the public purse. See what is happening around us and in your administration. I dare say you are the true definition of corruption," the media personality argued.

Pressure mounts on President Akufo-Addo to sack the health minister, but the president remains adamant about doing so.

The Polygamy debate

Media mogul Dr. Kwaku Oteng, who owns the Angel Group of Companies, believes that marrying many women is the surest way to peace of mind.

Polygamy remains a controversial issue in Ghana, especially among Christians. Still, Dr. Oteng, also Christian, points out that notable prophets and men of God in the Bible had multiple wives.

"It was Paul who suggested that if it is possible, a man should marry one wife or none at all. So when you consider the disciples at the time, they were all married to one wife. So marrying more than one woman is not a sin. It rather gives you peace of mind," he told the Vaultz Magazine.

Polygamy is illegal in Ghana - as of 2015. However, they are arguably considered to be legal under customary law.

Source: Yen