The goal meant the 29-year-old has now scored in each of Liverpool's season opener since joining them five years ago from Roma

The record was previously held by Teddy Sheringham who scored four times on the spin between 1992 and 1995 for Nottingham Forest and Tottenham

Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to score on the opening day of the season for five consecutive years.

Mohamed Salah was among the goalscorers as Liverpool stunned Norwich City 3-0 in their Premier League opener. Photo by John Powell.

The Egyptian was among the goalscorers during Liverpool's campaign opener against newly-promoted side Norwich City on Saturday, August 14.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has scored in each of the Reds' league opener.

The 29-year-old made continued his unbelievable goalscoring record on Saturday, August 14, as Liverpool took on the Canaries at Carrow Road as he scored his side's third goal in their 3-0 comfortable win.

His sensational record means he has now surpassed the record previously held by Teddy Sheringham.

The Premier League legend scored in four consecutive seasons between 1992 and 1995, with the first coming for Nottingham Forest.

He went on to replicate the same three times while turning out for Tottenham Hotspur.

Salah equalled that record during the 2020/21 season in Liverpool's 4-3 thrilling win over Leeds before surpassing it against Norwich.

The Egypt international provided three assists for the first two goals scored by Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino, before he got his name with the third in the 74th minute.

The goal was his 98th in the English topflight league, with only two of those coming with Chelsea during his brief stint with the Stamford Bridge dwellers.

