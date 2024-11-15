An elderly woman based in Germany has advised Ghanaians Borgas against building a house in Ghana and staying abroad

In a TikTok video, she said Ghanaian Borgas should invest in bettering their lives abroad rather than acquiring properties in their country of birth

Her assertions sparked reactions from a section of Ghanaians who social media, the majority of whom disagreed with her

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Ghanaian woman based in Germany has argued against investing in property in Ghana while living and working abroad.

Speaking to Zionfelix, in an interview monitored by YEN.com.gh, the elderly woman said it made no sense to live abroad and acquire properties back home.

A Ghanaian woman based in Germany cautions borgas against building houses In Ghana. Photo credit: @UGC.

Source: UGC

Consequently, the woman vowed never to build a house in Ghana for any relative to live in for free while she was away hustling in the cold weather in Europe.

The Germany-based woman stated that she would rather focus on building a better life for herself and her children abroad than investing in her country of birth.

"With all due respect, there is no sense for me to build a house in Ghana for a relative to live in for free.\," she said.

Reactions to the woman's assertions

The woman's assertions attracted mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media after the video excerpts of her interview with Zionfelix emerged on TikTok.

@May nya yesu. com. Austria said:

"it a choice I gradually invested in real estate housing investment in Ghana I go home every 6 months to collect my rents as my pension is due after 3 decades am relocating to Ghana to enjoy old age."

Nhyira pretty replied:

"thanks U .U are wise.. I use my rented apartments to pay my boys university her. in Germany.i did not allow him go for loan n pay after uni.i live well and use car over here but still did something GH."

@OsaedreamerGh also said:

"Wisdom and maturity."

@Nana Kay also said:

"Dont worry when u get old u will know theres wisdom in investing in gh."

Woman regrets building a 10-bedroom house

In a related YEN.com.gh story, a Ghanaian woman, based in Canada lamented that she had regretted building a 10-bedroom house in Ghana.

In a video, the young woman explained that she was motivated by the belief that building a large house in your home country was wise.

However, after living abroad for many years, she found out that the decision was a mistake.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh