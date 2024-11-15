A video of a Ghanaian woman expressing her views on infidelity has surfaced on social media

During an interaction on Silent Beads, she noted that cheating would not be a basis for her to leave a relationship

Her comment has generated buzz on social media, with netizens expressing mixed reactions in the comment section

A Ghanaian woman has expressed her unconventional views on infidelity, stating that cheating was not a deal-breaker.

She noted in a video that cheating should not necessarily lead to the end of a relationship. She controversially suggested that her partner could have multiple relationships if he fulfils his obligations to her.

A Ghanaian lady is speaking on why cheating is no basis for quitting her relationship. Image source: Silent Beads

"I can be that selfish. As long as I'm getting what I want in the relationship; the peace, the love, the attention, and you decide to cheat with other women, that's not my problem," she said.

She emphasised that if her partner was not disrespectful or abusive towards her in the relationship, she would not have a problem if he cheated.

Watch the video below:

Netizens divided over lady's cheating comment

Netizens who saw the video of the young woman greeted her comment with mixed reactions. While some agreed with her assertion, others did not.

@possigee235 wrote:

"She is not telling the truth."

@Fizzy-momentum wrote:

"She is not in love with that man .. honestly I once said that.. until you experience .. my dear you can’t withstand."

@abena.dyna wrote:

"Mtchewwww."

@Kofi wrote:

"This generation."

@Nicnacgee

"Exactly girl vim."

@julesbea wrote:

"Choices."

@Esinam.x wrote:

"Facts."

@kobbydrillgh wrote:

"Cheating is for the rich charleee."

@Baby last wrote:

"Cheating is a dealbreaker for me."

@Koranteng De-Graft wrote:

"Most mistake today's ladies do is going for a rich guy. The love of money rather than love."

@Content_With_Tee wrote:

"Until he brings you an infection."

@Lysa wrote:

"Beauty with brains. that's a smart woman."

@Daavi Dzorgbenyue wrote:

"I tell you this, a woman who doesn’t have a problem with you cheating… means she expects you to deal with it when she cheats on you too."

Ghanaian woman cheats on hubby

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian cheated on her husband two months into their marriage.

In a video, the husband noted that his wife cheated on him and caused him to be homeless in a foreign country.

Netizens who saw the video shared mixed reactions in the comment section, as many expressed their disappointment in the woman.

