Seychelles and Ghana have marked the centennial anniversary of Asantehene Nana Agyeman Prempeh I’s return to Asante from exile in the Seychelles with the opening of an exhibition at the Seychelles National Library Gallery.

The exhibition, titled ‘The King in Exile” opened on Monday, November 11, 2024, to dignitaries from Seychelles, Ghana and Asante.

2024 marks 100 years since the return of Nana Agyeman Prempeh I to the then Gold Coast.

The opening ceremony saw the President of Seychelles Wavel Ramkalawan, his vice president, some descendants of Prempeh I and some Ghanaians resident in Seychelles in attendance.

Ghana’s High Commissioner to Seychelles, Francisca Ahietey-Odunton was also in attendance.

She extended President Akufo-Addo’s invitation to President Ramkalawan to visit Ghana.

President Ramkalawan has also been billed as a guest of honor at a symposium to be held at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on November 22, 2024.

The exhibition which will remain open until November 19, 2024, features pictures of the exiled royals taken during their time in Seychelles and Kente fabrics from Ghana.

The exhibition is a joint collaboration between the Seychelles National Institute for Culture, Heritage and the Arts (SNICHA), the Manhyia Palace Museum, and the Seychelles Consulate in Ghana.

The exhibition marks a renewal of the strong cultural ties between Ghana and the Seychelles.

Otumfuo opens Manhyia Musuem

On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II toured the Manhyia Museum, displaying its latest valuable artefacts.

The artefacts were stolen from the Asantehene’s Palace during the Sagrenti War of 1874, and were recently returned from the UK and US.

A unique Otumfuo Osei Tutu II statue has also captured attention for its remarkable quality.

The Asantehene hailed the return of the artefacts and urged the public to visit the Manhyia Palace Museum.

The artefacts taken from the Asante Kingdom by the British 150 years ago have been returned under a three-year loan agreement, subject to renewal.

Asantehene meets King Charles

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the Asantehene was trending after recent photos of his trip to the UK surfaced on social media.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II paid a courtesy call on King Charles at his Royal residence in Norfolk as part of his Silver Jubilee celebrations.

Many people who commented on the photos celebrated the two Kings for linking up.

