Man Jailed 18 Months For Stealing 'Akpeteshie' Distillation Pipe In Hohoe

An 18-year-old farmer has been sentenced to 18 months in jail for stealing an ‘akpeteshie’ distillation pipe.

The convict, Olator Moses, was convicted after pleading guilty to the charge during his arraignment at a Hohoe Circuit Court presided over by Michael Johnson Abbey.

According to Police Prosecutor, Chief Inspector Charles Aziati, the complainant, a farmer, had made a cottage on his farm where he distilled local gin also known as akpeteshie.

On October 11, 2024, he said the complainant was at his farm cottage when Olator followed the complainant’s sister’s farmworker to the cottage and left.

However, the following day at about 1700 hours, the complainant, upon arriving on his farm, realised that a thief or thieves had stolen the metal pipe on his distillation tank.

The pipe was valued at GH₵700.

Three days later, on October 14, 2024, Olator was arrested in a different theft case by some civilians and was taken to Logba Dzorkpe.

The complainant who happened to be at the scene interrogated the convict about his stolen distilling pipe, and Olator admitted to the crime.

The complainant, following the confession, filed an official complaint against the convict after he was locked up behind police bars at Hohoe for a different theft case.

Olator’s caution statement was taken where he admitted to stealing the distillation pipe and later selling it to a scrap dealer at Hohoe Zongo for GH₵230.

The Posecutor said the convict had also disclosed that he used GH₵90 for his transportation and the remaining GH₵140 was spent on food.

Man nabbed for stealing church instruments

YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian man, Ernest Tetteh, has been slapped with a 16-year jail term for stealing church instruments.

According to a UTV report, Ernest was arrested on July 14, 2024, after robbing two churches in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipal area.

He made away with the instruments but was nabbed by the police after he attempted to sell four GSL speakers stolen from one of the churches, Life of Christ Ministry.

Before his arrest, the churches, reeling from his theft, reported the incident to police in the area.

The police then launched their investigations and found the items in the possession of the young Ghanaian man.

