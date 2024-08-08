For any top team to succeed, having an elite passer is essential as passing has been a key aspect of the game

A player who can accurately find a teammate no matter where they are on the field is crucial for achieving success

This list celebrates players who have not only excelled at their craft but have also left a lasting impact on the game

Passing in football is a true art form. While the game has many strategic variations, passing remains a core skill for every player, as effective passes create scoring opportunities.

Those who excel in passing evolve beyond mere assist providers to become iconic figures in the sport.

Loads of players around the world can pass the ball well, however, only the best have made it onto our list. Photos by Adam Davy/Richard Heathcote/David Ramos.

In contrast to past eras, which emphasized advancing and scoring, modern soccer values the strategic use of the ball.

Some players shine particularly in this aspect, demonstrating exceptional skill in navigating spaces and advancing their team into the attacking third.

YEN.com.gh highlights the 13 greatest passers in history:

Greatest passers in the history of football

13. Cesc Fabregas

Cesc Fabregas burst onto the scene as a teenager with extraordinary talent at Arsenal under Arsène Wenger, according to the Mirror.

Recognising his potential, Wenger brought the 16-year-old Fabregas from Barcelona's renowned La Masia academy.

Despite being surrounded by established stars like Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Patrick Vieira, and Robert Pires, Fabregas stood out.

He was named Arsenal's captain for the 2009-10 season at just 21, becoming the youngest in the club's history.

Fabregas also made his mark in Spanish football by assisting Andrés Iniesta's winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup Final.

Later, he enjoyed successful stints at Barcelona and Chelsea, nearly matching Thierry Henry's assist record with 19 assists in the 2014-15 Premier League season.

12. Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne’s style is characterised by a sharp edge that sometimes masks the sheer brilliance of his play.

As the central figure in Manchester City's recent successes, De Bruyne can execute any pass, but his signature skill is delivering low, precise balls into the path of his teammates, particularly from wide positions on the right.

Few can match his ability to slice through defences with such accuracy.

11. Toni Kroos

Toni Kroos is often considered one of the most underrated footballers in history.

Throughout his prime, the German midfielder wore his Adidas 11pro boots, released in 2013, and made the game appear effortless with his superb close control, dribbling, and precision passing.

Kroos retired at 34 as one of the world’s top midfielders, concluding his club career with a Champions League win in the 2023-24 season, per Eurosport.

10. Andrés Iniesta

Andrés Iniesta is celebrated not just for his iconic winning goal in the 2010 FIFA World Cup but for his overall career filled with successes at both club and international levels.

Known for his short passes, fluid link-up play, and close dribbling, Iniesta was a key figure in Spain's golden generation and spent the majority of his career at FC Barcelona alongside Xavi and Lionel Messi.

At 40, he is still active, currently playing for Emirates Club in the UAE.

9. Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso is renowned for his exceptional ability to switch play with precision.

He distinguished himself at Liverpool and Real Madrid with his long-range passing accuracy and control of the game’s tempo.

As one of the best deep-lying midfielders of his time, Alonso consistently delivered accurate passes over long distances.

8. Mesut Özil

Mesut Özil’s effortless style often led people to underestimate his commitment.

Despite this, he thrived on big stages, finishing as the top assist provider in various major competitions, including the World Cup, European Championship, Champions League, Europa League, Bundesliga, La Liga, and the Premier League.

Although his Arsenal tenure ended on a sour note, his excellence at Real Madrid was evident from the deep regret his departure caused in the dressing room.

7. Juan Román Riquelme

Juan Román Riquelme is one of the most underrated passers of all time.

His vision and creativity allowed him to deliver many sublime passes to his talented teammates.

Andrés Iniesta praised Riquelme’s exceptional passing ability, which remains a joy to watch even though Riquelme is no longer active.

6. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane was so remarkably talented that his passing ability was sometimes overshadowed by his other impressive qualities.

With arguably the best first touch ever seen, Zidane made his mark with decisive goals in the World Cup and Champions League finals. Beneath his dazzling brilliance, Zidane’s exceptional passing skill becomes evident.

Masterfully using both the instep and outer edge of his boots, he was like a four-footed player.

Constantly surrounded by defenders, Zidane had to invent inventive ways to distribute the ball, ensuring his teammates were always in the right place to return it to him.

5. Ronaldinho

What can be said about Ronaldinho that hasn’t been said already? This Brazilian legend was a true artist on the field.

He had the privilege of playing alongside Brazil’s top talents, including Ronaldo Nazário, Cafu, Rivaldo, and Roberto Carlos. At his peak, Ronaldinho dazzled both for his national team and at the club level.

As one of the most naturally gifted attacking midfielders ever, he outwitted opponents with his skilful tricks, precise ball control, and ingenious passing, solidifying his status as a soccer genius.

4. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo’s ability to control the game from deep with his passing was nearly unmatched.

While he might not have displayed the same silky one-touch play as some others on this list, Pirlo’s passing only improved with age.

His exceptional skill in dictating the tempo and direction of play made him one of the greatest passers in football history.

3. Paul Scholes

Few footballers are as highly esteemed by their peers as Paul Scholes.

Known for his innate ability to strike the ball, Scholes initially focused on shooting rather than passing.

However, as Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad evolved with more attacking foreign talent, Scholes adapted his game, becoming one of the best passers of the ball in Premier League history.

Moving to a more central role, he cemented his place in the team and became a beloved figure in the footballing world.

2. Xavi Hernández

Xavi Hernández possessed an incredible range of passing skills, from difficult through balls and cross-field switches to precise crosses and set pieces.

He was central to the successes of both FC Barcelona and Spain, making 767 appearances for the Blaugrana and earning 133 caps for his national team.

Following his playing career, Xavi transitioned to coaching, continuing to influence the game from the sidelines.

1. Lionel Messi

In 2012, Lionel Messi not only broke Gerd Müller’s calendar-year scoring record with 91 goals but also contributed 26 assists.

Over his last 15 seasons in European football, Messi recorded double-digit assist totals 12 times.

His remarkable consistency in creative play is unmatched, with only three other players in the 21st century achieving more than six seasons with 10 or more league assists.

