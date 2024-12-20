C Confion has passed away, and details of the illness he suffered from before his passing have surfaced on social media

An old interview of C Confion talking about the ailment when he first got sick has gone viral after he breathed his last on December 20, 2024

The young actor at the time said that he was suffering from a severe cough that brought him dizziness and made him lose weight

An old interview of Kumawood actor C Confion discussing his battle with a severe illness has gone viral after his death on Friday, December 20, 2024.

In the interview, C Confion, born Bright Owusu, disclosed that he was suffering from a persistent cough that caused dizziness and weight loss.

The young actor passed away in the early hours of Friday at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi. He had been hospitalised days earlier when his condition became critical.

C Confion, a protégé of Kumawood star Dr Likee, had been unwell for some time. Colleagues in the Kumawood industry had expressed concerns about the seriousness of his illness before his passing.

Reports indicate that his health rapidly declined in the days leading up to his death, prompting his admission to KATH. While the exact cause of death remains unclear, the resurfaced interview has provided insight into the struggles he faced.

Ghanaians react to C Confion's death

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

onua_bl said:

"C Confion's death really hits me hard. We will all go one day but seeing loved ones passing on especially at that young age really breaks me."

Mr_Ceyram commented:

"I don’t know C Confion but may his soul rest in peace."

rihmeekmills said:

"Sounds like cancer or kidney problem."

Kyekyeku reacts to C Confion's passing

Kyekyeku is the latest to publicly mourn C Confion after the actor passed away.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, Kyekyeku took to his Facebook page to share a sad message, confirming the actor's passing.

His reaction, however, attracted some backlash from a few netizens who probed him with numerous questions.

