A little boy was excited to find out that a book he was reading was written by Ghana's Vice President, Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang

The boy was reading one of the volumes of Prof Opoku-Agyemang's 'Who told the most incredible story'

Social media users who saw the post shared their thoughts on the boy's reaction and their admiration for the Vice President

A little boy who lives in America was captured reading a book authored by Ghana’s Vice President Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The boy was delighted when he realised that he was reading a book written by Ghana’s first female Vice President.

In a video on Facebook, Andy’s mum asked him to read the name of the author. The boy turned to the cover and read out loud:

“Naana J. E. S Opoku-Agyemang.”

His mother enquired if he knew who that was but the boy could not immediately connect the dot. Andy’s mother gave him clues so he could know who it was. From the clues she gave it seemed they knew some of the Vice President's relatives.

When Andy got the clue he exclaimed:

“That’s the Vice President! So, I’m reading the Vice President’s book?”

Andy continued reading his book with joy knowing it was authored by Ghana’s Vice President.

In a Facebook post, the daughter-in-law of the Vice President said she bought the book some years back for her godchildren as their Christmas gifts.

“A few years ago, when I had run out of ideas for Christmas gifts for my godchildren…I decided to buy these sets of books (Who told the most incredible story?) and ship them all over the world to them.”

“Andy here, was just under a year old, at the time…so to wake up this morning to such a sweet video from him is so heartwarming.”

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians celebrate Prof Opoku-Agyemang

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video Ama Opoku-Agyemang shared on Facebook. Read them below:

Lawrence N Kwafo said:

"So I am reading the Vice President's book" I love that🥰.”

Belle DeCardi-Tagoe wrote:

“Châle, This level of flex is from here to Timbuktu 😍. Absolutely beautiful, Ama! Because of her, we can too and we will 🔥.”

Menhwe Nde Davies said:

“I am feeling so nostalgic right now! These are the series we used both in Takoradi and Tarkwa for the radio program I hosted. We read to volume four till I left Gh. I have always admired her even in my days of active politics as an NPP polling station executive. They are really interesting to read and contain a lot of moral lessons! God bless and keep our Vice President🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿🙏🏿❤️.”

Esinam Osei wrote:

“Bought one years ago for our kids too. They love the stories and the moral lessons.”

Kwadwo La Laser said:

“Awesome! We got the full set for the boys when we visited the Cape Coast Castle gift shop about 5 years ago. Their school has adopted the series as official reading material since last academic year.”

Dorothy P. Agyepong wrote:

“It’s his excitement for me🥰🥰🥰🥰.”

Eagle's Pride-Media said:

“Very emotional. Yes, that exceptional woman we all love to the fullest.”

Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s sons celebrate her

YEN.com.gh reported that Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang's sons, Dr Kweku and Dr Kwabena heaped praises on their mum after she made history as Ghana's first female Vice President.

The two boys said they were proud of their mother for her many accomplishments.

Several social media users thronged the comment section of the posts to congratulate the Vice President and her family.

