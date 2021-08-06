The recently announced board member of the National Petroleum Authority, Kwami Sefa Kayi, has opened up about his journey to the media space

The 'chairman general' as also mentioned that he was the first-ever presenter to have been employed by Radio Gold and he brags about that a lot

Media guru, Kwami Sefa Kayi, recently appointed as a board member of the National Petroleum Authority of Ghana according to an earlier publication by YEN.com.gh, has opened up about his journey to the media space.

Speaking to JoyNews, the chairman general narrated he has been talking for a living since 1993.

Kwami said it all started when he realised how talkative he was at the age of 9.

He was also inspired by her mother who was a broadcaster.

The award-winning journalist revealed he started writing in secondary school and was an on-and-off member of the drama group.

Whiles writing for newspapers after school, a friend of his one day informed him about an opening at Ghana broadcasting corporation (GBC) for a TV theatre position.

Later he met a man called Ekow Budu-Manuel, a then presenter of a youth programme at GBC who gave him his first lessons in broadcasting and made him a production assistant on his show.

Along the line, he left GBC to radio gold as the first presenter they employed in September 1995.

He transitioned from there to Peace FM four years later and he has been there since.

Kwami Sefa Kayi had more to say about his journey in the video below;

