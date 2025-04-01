US-based Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas, has appealed to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to protect the Adum PZ blue light traders from eviction

The traders are living in fear of eviction from the market, which was damaged by a wildfire, and are pleading with authorities to allow them to stay

Twene Jonas warned that eviction could lead to increased crime rates, as the youth may resort to armed robbery to make ends meet

US-based Ghanaian social commentator, Twene Jonas, has made a passionate appeal to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to protect the Adum PZ blue light traders from eviction on the land where they conduct their trading businesses.

The Adum PZ market was razed by an inferno on Friday, March 21, 2025, destroying several shops and livelihoods.

As a result of the wildfire, some portions of the popular market in the Ashanti Region of Ghana have been demolished, clearing the land for rebuilding.

While preparations are ongoing to rebuild the land, some of the traders, particularly the youths who trade at the blue light section of the market, have expressed concerns about a possible eviction from the land by authorities.

Reacting to the concerns of the youth, the outspoken US-based Ghanaian appealed to Otumfuo's benevolence, urging him not to take the land away from the Blue Light Boys.

Twene Jonas' plea to Otumfuo

According to Twene Jonas, the Adum PZ market is where the majority of the teeming youth in the Ashanti Region earn their livelihood, and evicting them from the place would cause severe consequences for their economic well-being.

"The Adum PZ market is very, very important to the youth in Kumasi. The businesses they run there are huge, even more than a company. So, please don't take the land from them. But even if you insist on taking the land, please find another place for them so that they can also continue to work," he said.

He stated that evicting the traders at the blue light section of the market has the potential to increase the crime rate in the region, suggesting that many of the youth may resort to armed robbery to make ends meet.

"Leadership is all about helping the people. It's not about seeking your own selfish interest. So, Otumfuo, I beg you, please make sure the PZ boys will get a place to do their business. Because that's where they make money to cater for their families. How will they be able to survive if you take the land from them?" he pleaded.

Adum Fire victim lists what he needs

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that a victim of the Adum PZ market fire opened up about what he needs after losing his shop and livelihood.

Speaking to a content creator, the young man said he needed bags of cement and roofing sheets to rebuild his shop.

He made these comments after the traders at the market allegedly rejected 1,500 bags of rice and 800 boxes of cooking oil from the Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak.

