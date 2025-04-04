Fella Makafui melted many hearts when her daughter Island Frimpong joined her on set for the photo shoot of her Simply Snatched clothing line

In the video, Fella was seen directing the models, having a great time with everyone on set, as they danced and posed in their various outfits

Many people applauded the actress for making this collection size-inclusive, while others praised her hard work and strong bond with Island

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Seasoned Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui got many people admiring her hard work when she shared behind-the-scenes video from the photoshoot of her SImply Snatched clothing line.

Island Frimpong joins her mother, Fella Makafui in a recent photoshoot for Simply Snatched. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui, Island attend Simply Snatched photoshoot

Fella took to her Instagram page and other social media pages to give her millions of fans and potential customers a view into what went into the photoshoot of the clothing line of her fitness brand, Simply Snatched.

In the video she shared, she showed her adorable daughter, Island Frimpong helping to put together the rack for the clothes that would make up the Simply Snatched 3.0 collection.

To release stress and to have a great time during the photo shoot, the Simply Snatched owner was seen dancing with a member on set, which melted many hearts.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the YOLO star noted that the collection was available for purchase.

Speaking about the purpose of sharing the video, the business mogul noted that she wanted to give her fans a look into the fun, the glam, and the hard work that went into the creation of the outfits.

"BTS from our SS 3.0 shoot - because the slay started way before launch! 🔥🎬 The collection is out, but here’s a little peek at the fun, the glam, and the hard work that went into it!"

Below is the video of Fella Makafui directing her photo shoot:

Reactions to Fella Makafui directing photoshoot

Many people in the comments section spoke about their admiration for Fella Makafui's hard work and her dedication to ensuring that her business interests thrive.

Others also loved the fact that her daughter Island joined her and was hands on in the preparation process of the photo shoot.

Many people also shared their views on the new Simply Snatched collection. Many people applauded her for being size-inclusive and adding bigger sizes.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the viral video of Fella directing the photo shoot for her clothing brand with her daughter:

abena_nyabioye said:

"Director 1 with the mini assistant 👌 😍😍 island 🏝."

phillymaame said:

"I love that you featured a variety of sizes of women.🥹. Thank you.🥰."

emefafiadjoe said:

"This is beautiful. Director 1 👏👏."

celebrity_fuse said:

"May God bless your hustle dear 🙌🙌."

she_loves_stonebwoyb said:

"God bless your hustle my dear😍😍😍😍."

climardesigns said:

"@fellamakafui will stop and dance at all cost😂😂❤️🙌."

Island Frimpong and her mother, Fella Makafui have become Ghana's darlings. Image Credit: @islandfrimpong and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui enjoys luxury in Dubai

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and movie producer Fella Makafui treated her Instagram followers to a glimpse of her trip to Dubai.

In a series of posts, she showcased her shopping sprees, city exploration, dining experiences, and quality time with sister Fendy Fella.

Her Dubai getaway captivated many social media users, with fans admiring her lifestyle while others playfully urged her to go home.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh