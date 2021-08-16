Lady Goes on Her Knees to Proposes Marriage to Boyfriend; he says yes

A young lady has got people talking on social media after proposing marriage to her boyfriend

The video of the beautiful moment was shared on social media as some women wondered where the lady got her courage from

In recent times, women have been proposing marriage to men instead of waiting in vain for the latter to the asking

A young Nigerian lady has taken the bold step of proposing marriage to the love of her life.

In a heartwarming video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, the young lady could be seen kneeling and asking the man to marry her.

She got a yes from the young man who accepted her ring and embraced her. People that witnessed the beautiful moment cheered the couple on as some of them sprayed them money.

According to @instablog9ja, the event happened in Asaba, the Delta state capital.

Nigerians react to the adorable video

Social media users soon flooded the comment section of the post to react to the video.

@topman_tech_services said:

"Nice one. I love confident women. A good man will never ever take her for granted though."

queen_onyii_ commented:

"I’ll rather chew stone than do this, but congrats to them tho."

@milly_posh21 wrote:

"Asaba boys very correct people."

@trixx_ginjah said:

"She didn’t die….but I’m not telling you to try it o."

@peter_love_2040 commented:

"Heartbreaking moments for Nigerian feminists."

@mcmikilaf said:

"Hope say she go sponsor the wedding too?"

