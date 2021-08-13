A market woman in Ghana has strongly opined that men in the country do not know how to handle their women

According to her, women need to be touched spontaneously but Ghanaian men don't even know how to talk romantically

A lot of people on social media have been reacting massively to the video

A woman who sells drinks at the market has asserted that Ghanaian men are not romantic at all and explained why in a video that is fast going viral.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Nanaday, the woman indicated that men in Ghana need to learn how to touch their women randomly and speak romantic words in their ears to make them feel special.

According to her, this is what causes a lot of women not to respond favourably when their men are making moves on them to give a good time in bed.

What Ghanaians are saying

When she said this, the woman's words generated tons of comments on social media.

Below were some of them.

Kwasi Solo said:

Who noticed that the woman wanted to use the interviewer to demonstrate her thoughts?

Bismark Appiah mentioned:

She nearly used him to demonstrate the meaning of romantic. But, she's just a happy soul and that's lovely

Natty Dread stated:

You people forget that all the creatures in the garden of Eden only this creatures were able to talk to snake

Micheal Odura indicated:

Being romantic is not about touching of body parts,the way u dress,eat,walk,talk n do ur things makes u romantic,how u carry yourself,shame

