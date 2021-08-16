We have killed a pregnant woman before – Kasoa teenage ritual killers confess

The Kasoa teen ritual killers have made a shocking revelation during their appearance in court today

One of the two, 16-year-old Felix Nyarko told the court that they have killed a pregnant woman before

The revelation of one of the accused left even the presiding judge in utmost shock

The two have been committed to a proper murder trial at the high court

One of the two teenagers in the Kasoa ritual murder case, a 16-year-old juvenile Felix Nyarko together with another accused have confessed they have killed a pregnant woman for similar purposes.

Felix Nyarko (16) and Nicholas Kini (19) have been standing trial since April, after the two allegedly conspired to kill the 11-year-old Ishmael Abdallah.

19-year-old Nicholas Kini denied involvement in the crime but said he was accused of the crime simply because of his closeness with Felix.

Family members of the 11-year-old present in court during their confession became emotional per their narration.

But the part that arguably shook even the presiding judge was when Felix Nyarko said, ” we have even killed a pregnant woman before.”

He made the revelation when his supposed accomplice Nicholas Kini denied playing any role in the killing of the boy.

Justice Rosemond Dodua Agyiri however committed the two to proper murder trial at the high court on September 20, 2021 after hearing the testimonies of the two and the indictment as presented by the senior state attorney.

