A German-based man has urged Ghanaians to relocate abroad for better opportunities

The man offered this advice because of the prevailing economic hardship in Ghana, which has made life difficult for many people

Upon coming across his video, Ghanaians on social media shared divided opinions on his assertions

A Ghanaian police officer who resigned from the service to relocate to Germany has advised his fellow citizens to do whatever they can to seek opportunities outside the country.

The unidentified man's advice comes amid growing concerns about the current economic hardship faced by many people in Ghana.

Ex-police officer urges Ghanaians to sell their properties and move abroad for greener pastures. Photo credit:selfless_studio.

Opening up about his life in Europe, the ex-police officer suggested conditions abroad were favourable, urging his fellow countrymen and women to move if they get the opportunity.

Speaking to Ghanaian celebrity blogger, Zionfelix, the middle-aged man also urged Ghanaians to sell their properties to seek greener pastures abroad.

"If you have any property sell it and travel. The system in Ghana is tough but abroad is good, there are opportunities here. You can always make it abroad no matter how difficult it is unlike in Ghana," he said.

The ex-police officer's assertions divide opinions

The ex-police officer's assertions appeared to have divided opinions among Ghanaians on social media, as they thronged the comment section of the video to share their views.

@abubakarsadick169 said:

"The truth we're waiting for. Thank you."

@LEMONGH LIFE STYLE also said:

"Never n ever sell your properties to travel places for my experience."

@Tikay Bwoy commented:

"If you are coming with genuine documents you should sell Ur house you will make it 100%"

@Albertomuur_gh also commented:

"Don’t sell your properties it’s not a good advice but it’s good or better living abroad than Gh but not at the detriment of selling a valuable property."

Woman sells husband's house to relocate abroad

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man accused his wife of selling his house and relocating abroad with their children.

According to the man named Paul, his wife was influenced to sell the property by her mother and used the proceeds to move abroad.

