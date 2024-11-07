Ghanaian businessman Osei Kwame Despite has been spotted driving his brand new Tesla Cybertruck in the streets of Accra

In a video that has gone viral on social media, he calmly drove the vehicle on a narrow road while a large crowd looked on

Despite became the first Ghanaian tow to own the luxury Cybertruck and was the talk of the town when it arrived in Ghana

CEO of Despite Group of Companies Osei Kwame Despite, one of Ghana's wealthiest businessmen, was seen driving his new Tesla Cybertruck on the streets of Accra.

A video of the sighting has gone viral on social media, capturing the multi-millionaire as he drove on a narrow road, attracting a large crowd of onlookers.

Parts of the road he drove were in a poor state. In the early parts of the video, he manoeuvred the vehicle across the sidewalk onto the road.

The Tesla Cybertruck, known for its futuristic design, is a recent addition to Despite's luxury collection. Reports indicate that he was the first Ghanaian citizen to own the vehicle.

The luxury vehicle, which ranges in price from $81,895 (approximately GH¢1,318,869.02) to $101,985 (about GH¢1,642,406.21), is believed to have cost Despite within this range.

Reactions to Despite driving his Cybertruck

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwabenaamankwah29 commented:

"aren't they feeling ashamed of the roads they driving these cars on???"

Kobby Chris said:

"This is not the original Tesla 😐 It looks like Chinese made."

Yvonne commented:

"The car we used to draw in kindergarten drawing book no."

Diago Gfx said:

"Why does it looks so different in Ghana."

Bishop Gh said:

"If no be madrid wey spoil my bet yesterday like wat cyber truck wey ano fit buy tsww. Besides ano even like this color 😏"

Hidden said:

"Elon Musk stole our design...am talking of the konko cars we made as kids😂"

Kojo Forex flaunts Cybertruck

Despite is not the only Ghanaian who has purchased the Tesla Cyber Truck as a young Ghanaian also owns one.

YEN.com.gh reported that Kojo Forex added the vehicle to his fleet of luxury vehicles and flaunted it in a recent video.

