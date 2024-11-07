The Electoral Commission has given the final voters’ register to political parties, marking a key step in preparation for the 2024 elections.

The register contains the names of eligible voters for the elections set for December 7, 2024.

The Electoral Commission has stuck to its promise to release the register within the first week of November. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

The commission announced the development in a statement.

Speaking to political party representatives in Accra on Wednesday, November 6, EC Chairperson Jean Mensa highlighted the register’s critical role in promoting a transparent and credible electoral process.

“I am pleased to note that all the issues have been resolved, and as we speak, we have no further issues regarding the final voters register,” she said.

Before this release, the provisional voters register had 18,772,795 valid voters.

The Electoral Commission data indicated that 9,690,173 of the voters are female, while 9,082,622 are male.

The rocky road to a voters register

The path to the final register has been marred by accusations of rigging and protests, mainly from the National Democratic Congress.

The NDC claimed there were irregularities in the register and unsuccessfully called for an independent audit of the register.

It said it was concerned that the register had been deliberately bloated ahead of the December polls.

The political party even embarked on a nationwide demonstration to demand the audit of the register.

Special voting to be held on December 2

YEN.com.gh reported that the Electoral Commission will hold a special voting session for select professionals on December 2, 2024.

To be eligible for special voting, individuals and organisations must submit applications between June 17 and July 1, 2024.

All prospective applicants for special voting are to apply to their constituency returning officer.

