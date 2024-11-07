Ghanaian sculptor Genesis Gyesi unveiled his role in President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statue, which was unveiled this week

The talented sculptor shared a video on his TikTok account of himself working on the structure in the night ahead of the official unveiling

The video pf Gyesi at work got many people sharing diverse opinions about the structure, while others applauded his handiwork

Ghanaian sculptor Genesis Gyesi showed how he built President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's statue, which was unveiled on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

Genesis Gyesi, the man who made the Akufo-Addo statue, shows his process. Image Credit: @genesisgyesi and @nakufoaddo

Man behind Akufo-Addo's statue

Ghanaian sculptor Genesis Gyesi shared a video of him working on Akufo-Addo's statue during the night at his workshop.

In the video, the talented sculptor was seen holding a painting device before the structure was mounted at the entrance of the Effia-Nkwanta Hospital in Sekondi.

Genesis shared the video on his TikTok account to unveil himself as the sculptor, showing the work that went ino the masterpiece.

Below is the video of Genesis Gyesis working on Akufo-Addo's statue:

Reactions to sculptor behind Akufo-Addo's statue

Many people applauded Genesis Gyesi's handiwork as they talked about how talented he was. Others were unhappy about the statue and whom it represented.

Below are the diverse opinions of social media users:

Albert Kofi Essoun said:

"Every Bad Thing happens in the night 😂😂😂😂"

popekantanka said:

"I don’t blame Akuffo Addo but rather this guy."

GirLs Dem eX_🌝 said:

"No one noticed the mistake, Nana Addo is not tall like this err 😂😂"

frankocean said:

"soldier's should guard. dis till election is over for 1year."

patienceamartey49 said:

"the height is not correct it is too tall so the statue is not matching the man. The head is too small."

weird.reddit said:

"Why? The picture they gave you, Akuffo Addo didn't iron his suit or what."

Launch of Akufo-Addo's statue.

BuzStopBoys clean and paint Otumfuo's statue

YEN.com.gh also reported that the BuzStopBoys stormed Kumasi to clean and paint the Asantehene's statue at the Otumfuo Roundabout.

The volunteer sanitation group took their community work to the Ashanti Region as part of their project to make Ghana a cleaner country.

Ghanaians who saw the video of the BuzStopBoys in action were impressed and hailed the sanitation group for their excellent efforts.

